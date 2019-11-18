Protests to vote recount continuing in provinces

AT News Report

KABUL: The independent election commission says that the vote recount process is normally going ahead, while reports say of vast protests to the process in different provinces.

The commission said Monday that they had already wrapped up the vote recount in 12 provinces, while work in another five provinces was ongoing.

Meanwhile, reports say that supporters of Abdullah Abdullah, one of presidential candidates had opposed the vote recount and had clashes with security forces in the northern province of Balkh. In Balkh’s adjacent province of Kunduz, one protester was killed and five more injured when police opened fire at the protesters.

Members of parliament warned government against the political use of security forces.

The vote recount was restarted on Sunday after a three-day long pause, but officials in the election commission say that the process faced opposition in a few provinces in the north.

Presidential candidates Abdullah Abdullah and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar have boycotted the recount and have warned that they would not accept the process.

Protests to the vote recount process erupted in the provinces of Balkh, Kunduz and Badakhshan, mainly Abdullah’s supporters stage demonstrations.

Former President Hamid Karzai had earlier called on the government to stop political use of police, asking security forces to keep serving for the country’s security impartially.