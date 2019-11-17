Protests turned violence over vote recount

AT News Report

KABUL: Supporters of a presidential hopeful Abdullah Abdullah protested the vote recount by the independent election commission in the provinces of Jawzjan, Samangan, Sar-e-Pul, Kunduz and Takhar that turned to violence with police who fired at them.

Abdullah’s team said Sunday that one protester was killed in police shooting, but didn’t identify the dead and that where the incident took place.

Abdullah condemned the Sunday attack on protesters, accusing President Ghani of holding power through illegal ways.

Meanwhile, electoral monitoring bodies say that the commission restarted illegally the vote recount.

The commission restarted the recount process after a three-day long lull, but it faced huge criticisms by some people.

Videos went viral showed security forces firing at the protesters of the vote recount in Kunduz province. One protester was killed according to reports.

Abdullah condemned police shooting on his supporters as a “shame” on President Ghani, who he said had admitted the death of 45,000 soldiers since 2014.