Qaisari again under microscope of security forces

KABUL: After scores of residents in northern Faryab province have lodged compliant over an illegal armed commander, Nizamudin Qaisari, the interior ministry said that efforts are underway to approach legitimated investigation on the moans.

“We have received people’ compliance about Qaisari’s illegal actions and the compliances are under investigation,” said ministry’s spokesman, Marwa Ameeni. According to officials, the detail would be share in regards with the press and media.

This comes as a governmental source said that the National Security Council has ordered the arrest of Qaisari following residents’ compliances. Qaisary has earlier blocked the “Mazar-Shabarghan” highway for traffic.

Nizamudin Qaisari an illegal armed commander in northern Faryab province that had earlier been arrested by the security forces after he threatened the governmental officials. However he was held by the Afghan government for while, the commander was sent back to Faryab.