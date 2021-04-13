Qanooni to Danish: Our peace proposal is to end war and form participatory govt. acceptable for all

AT News

KABUL: A senior member of the high council for national reconciliation, Mohammad Yunus Qanooni, who also leads the committee for forging a draft-proposal for the Istanbul conference, said their peace plan is to end the war and to form a participatory government with inclusion of everyone. He also said that the new peace proposal didn’t humiliate President Ashraf Ghani and his government.

He cited the remarks in reaction to the second vice president, Mohammad Sarwar Danish. Danish earlier criticized the proposal of the reconciliation council for the Afghan peace process, saying that the draft of the proposal reflected humiliation towards Ghani. He said that the technical team of the council purposely sought to show the government proposal for peace as an ambiguous draft.

But Qanooni accused Danish of insulting the political parties, saying that “he (Danish) didn’t study the proposal accurately.”

He said at a gathering in Kabul that the content of the government proposal was contributed in the draft as the first option. He said that the government proposal included the remaining of the current administration in power but “the principles would be changed.”

Based on this proposal, the politicians and Taliban should abide by the current government until an early election is conducted. The proposal also is disallowing all government officials from getting candidates in the early election.

Mr. Qanooni said that the meetings of the unification and preparation committee of drafting the proposal included national security advisor, Hamdullah Mohib and foreign minister, Mohammad Hanif Atmar.

But the second vice president expressed concerns about the draft and called it a “power sharing between two tribes”. Danish vowed that the proposal was offered by a political party.