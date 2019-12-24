Qatar calls for an end to violence in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: Doha has emphasized on reduction of violence in Afghanistan and vowed that the ongoing war should be resolved through negotiations and talks.

Qatar’s foreign ministry said in a statement that Doha wants the Afghanistan conflicts be solved by discussion. The country has condemned the attack that has taken place in a funeral ceremony in eastern Laghman province.

Qatar currently hosts the Taliban political office in its capital city, Doha. The US diplomats and Taliban representatives have conducted several rounds of peace talks in Doha. In cooperation with Germany, Qatar has held an intra-Afghan conference back in early July this year.