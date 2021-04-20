Qatar negotiations continuing on Afghan peace

AT News

KABUL: Taliban leaders have been busy in negotiations with the representatives from Turkey, Qatar, the United States and the United Nations in the Qatari capital of Doha for a few days, with sources close to Taliban saying that the parties were trying to build trust between the US and Taliban.

The foreign diplomats are trying to assure Taliban leaders that they would withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by September 11. The sources said Tuesday that Taliban in return are demanded to resume talks and attend the upcoming conference in Turkey.“Taliban want the Turkey session be decisive and key to fulfill agreements,” said Faiz Mohammad Zaland, a university lecturer.

According to reports, Pakistan is also busy in encouraging Taliban to attend the Turkey conference.

Separately, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said that if Taliban want to not be behaved as a notorious group, they need to pay respect to the rights of women and girls.

“We are waiting to see if the peace process is run better. If Taliban want to be accepted by the international community, they should respect to women and girls’ rights,” Blinken said.

Jake Sullivan, President Biden’s National Security Adviser, said that all the United States can do is to ensure sources to empower Afghan security and defense forces as well as the government and people of Afghanistan. “We have done this and it is time now to bring our soldiers back home and the people of Afghanistan should defend their country.”

Taliban warned last week to not attend the Turkey conference until the United States withdraws its troops from Afghanistan.