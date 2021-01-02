Qatar to encourage peace negotiators agree on truce in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani thanked Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani for his efforts in persuading the two negotiating teams for observing cease fire in Afghanistan.

Ghani’s office said in a statement that the two leaders spoke Saturday in a telephonic conversation which focused on the immediate cease fire in Afghanistan as the top priority.

Al Thani pledged that he wouldn’t spare any efforts in encouraging the Afghan and Taliban team to agree on a cease fire.

Ghani and Al Thani also discussed strengthening of Kabul-Doha relations and trade cooperation.

Qatari emir also expressed condolences over the demise of Afghan Ambassador to Doha due to a cardiac arrest.

The Afghan and Taliban negotiators are planned to resume peace talks on Tuesday after a three week break.

The two sides achieved nothing important in their three month long talks that almost disappointed the people of Afghanistan regarding their honesty in working for peace.

Meanwhile, Afghan and Indian clerics jointly denounced the ongoing war in Afghanistan, calling for an immediate cease fire.

They asked the government of Afghanistan and Taliban to further accelerate peace efforts.