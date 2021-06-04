Rabbani says some circles in Afghan warring sides lack peace intention

AT News

KABUL: Leader of Hezb-e-Jamiat Islami, Salahuddin Rabbani says that some circles of Afghan war sides avoid intention for peace and that they “consider the prolonging of war as mission and goal”. “In one last year, everyday peace is mentioned but a small step has not been offered for ensuring just and enduring peace,” Rabbani said, while talking in the first death anniversary of a prominent religious cleric, Maulavi Ayaz Niazai. According to him, the best way to reach peace is to resolve the internal problems and make a national consensus. He called on the political parties to “don’t allow a number of individuals for their personal interest and continuation of their power cause intensification of war.” This comes as the government is struggling to reach an agreement with the political leaders over formation of the State Supreme Council. Chairman of the high council for national reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah said that political controversies among the Afghan leaders would cause possible collapse of the system. The European Special Envoy to Afghanistan called on the Afghan warring parties to immediately end bloodshed in the country.