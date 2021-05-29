Rahamni visits Islamabad to discuss parliamentary cooperation

AT News

KABUL: Speaker of the lower house of the parliament, Mir Rahman Rahmani-leading a high level delegation- visited Islamabad on Saturday to hold talks with Pakistani officials on bilateral issues and common interests.

Rahamni will attend the second general conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization.

He will discuss parliamentary cooperation between the two countries with the Pakistani official.

This comes as earlier the airplane of the Pakistani parliament speaker who embarked a travel to Kabul was not allowed to land due to safety issues.

The disallowance of Pakistani’s parliament speaker sparked drastic reactions from Afghan lawmakers.

Afghanistan and Pakistan currently engaged in intense vibes as Islamabad is accused of not paying sincere cooperation towards the Afghan peace process.