Rahmani Asks Govt. to Introduce Nominees, End Acting Ministers

AT News

KABUL: Speaker of the Parliament, Mir Rahman Rahmani called on President Ashraf Ghani to introduce new ministerial nominees to the parliament and end the process of acting ministers.

He cited the remarks in the inauguration ceremony of the 17th tenure of the parliament, where President Ashraf Ghani and other top government officials participated. “Respecting the lawmakers is in fact respecting the constitution,” Rahmani said.

Talking to the ceremony, President Ashraf Ghani said that he had paid tremendous efforts to create professional vibes among the three-force legitimated forces.

“The parliament has stood beside the government in an extremely critical situation,” he said. “We (the government and parliament) resolved our problems via negotiations.”

The lawmakers earlier voted for denial for the ministers of education, information and culture, women affairs, rural development and President of the Central Bank. But the acting ministers still remain in office as Ghani has not introduced new ministerial nominees for the parliament.