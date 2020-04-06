Rampant insecurity wreaks havoc in Badakhshan

AT News

KABUL: The increase of insecurity in the northeastern province of Badakhshan has caused concerns among the residents in addition to fears from Corona virus outbreak.

The fears come as Taliban fighters took the Yomgan district in the remote mountainous province once one of the calm areas. Insecurity is increasing in the Jorm district and people in other provinces are worried about their security.

Bashir Samim, a member of provincial council said Monday that the militants captured two districts in the same week.

He warned of expansion of insecurity if the government didn’t retake Yomgan.

“If God forbid, Taliban continue controlling of Yomgan district, it will be a big threat for the districts of Argo, Darayem, Tishkan and Jorm. We are concerned of losing five more districts in the west bank of Kokcha river via Yomgan district,” said Samim.

Government forces retook the districts of Wardooj, Yomgan and Keran wa Menjan after five years under Taliban control, but the insurgents managed to take control of Yomgan for the second time in their spring offensive.