Reactions sparked to fuel draining by Taliban

KABUL: A video, which shows that the Taliban forced the drivers of the fuel tankers to drain the tanks on the ground, draws various reactions in the country.

A driver, who filmed the scene, says in the video that the Taliban loosened the faucets of the eight tankers and let the fuel flow on the ground. He says that he wanted to film the scene to make it clear for the authorities that fuel was wasted by the Taliban, thus the drivers would not be responsible for it. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the driver said he filmed a member of the Taliban and then introduced the drivers one by one.

But, President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi said that the Taliban damaged the public assets.

“Is it ever possible for a group (Taliban) with these deeds; hurting public property, destruction of roads and bridges, massive campaign of magnetic bombs in Kabul killing government officials and known Afghans, looting and torching schools, to accept peace and live in a progressive nation!!??,” Sediqqi said in a tweet.

It is still unclear that where and when the event occurred but the Taliban said that it possibly happened in northern Balkh province. According to some reports, the event is said to be happened in Kabul-Kandahar highway.

Spokesman for the insurgents group, Zabiullah Mujahid said that the trucks were carrying the fuel for the ministry of defense.

He said that the group would not allowed the transition of the “enemy’s supplements” because the fuel was being used in operation against “killing of our people”.

The fuel was not from a private company, Mujahid said, “nor from foreigners, it belonged to the ministry of defense”.