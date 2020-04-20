Rebel attacks kill 33 troops, raising questions about Taliban commitments

AT News

KABUL: Thirty three Afghan troops were killed across Afghanistan on Sunday in overnight Taliban attacks, one of the deadliest days since a 7 day lull in violence back in February and an immediate and subsequent signing of a peace deal between the U.S. and the Taliban.

In a Taliban attack on a local police outpost in Takhar’s Khawja Qar district, 19 troops were killed and dozens wounded, said Takhar gubernatorial spokesman. Mohamad Javad Hejri said the situation is under control.

In a firefight between government forces and militants in Balkh’s Sholgara district, police chief said, 9 troops were killed and 5 wounded including a child. Three Taliban militants including a local commander aka Mawlawi Saifullah was killed in the skirmish, he added.

Local sources are saying the route connecting Sholgara to Dalan village were shut due to the conflict. Local authorities have, however, said they are delivering assistance to villagers through another route in Charkent district.

This is as the National Security Council had reported widespread scourge of Taliban violence this week. Militants had killed 24 civilians over the past week, according to NSC spokesman Javid Faisal.

In Sholgara district, Taliban rebels had kidnapped 8 villagers and shot them dead, local officials said.

In another rebel ambush on a security outpost in Uruzgan’s Trinkot city, 5 policemen were killed, according to governor’s spokesman Zalgay Ebadi.

An intensified war coalesces with a marathon peace process and the excruciating task of getting the militant Taliban in the negotiating table. Fears rise of an unabated spate of Taliban hostility and terrorist attacks amid an exchange of prisoners between the government and the Taliban.