Rebels destroy 4 NATO convoy in Pakistan

AT News

KABUL: At least four vehicles of NATO troops camping across the border in Afghanistan have been destroyed when the two containers hit by rocket launchers or other explosives on Frontier Road at Bara District Khyber on Friday.

Both the containers were also damaged. The Rescue 1122 officials informed that they came to know about the burning of the containers loaded each with two vehicles through a telephonic call.

They immediately responded and rushed to the site. However, no loss to life was reported. The jeeps are part of those NATO military equipments being shifted from Afghanistan in connection with US led allies pulling out of Afghanistan.

After a break of several years, the NATO military equipment was targeted by unknown militants near Peshawar.

Earlier from 2006 till 2012, scores of NATO supplies have been attacked by militants, in which many local drivers and other transport staffers were killed. So far no one claimed responsibility for the attack.

Shamim Shahid is a correspondent for Afghanistan Times.