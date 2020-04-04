Rebels kidnap medics in Wardak

AT News

KABUL: Three health employees, who were providing public awareness regarding covid-19, have been abducted by the Taliban group in central Wardak province, official said on Wednesday.

Provincial Council Member has said the medics were kidnapped in Jalriz district of the province.

Deputy of Provincial Council, Sharifullah Hotak called on the Taliban to release the health employees and let them inform people about the symptoms and affection of coronavirus, as the residents must have access to information over the pandemic virus.

The provincial security officials have not expressed any official remarks in regards so far.

This comes as the Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid said that if there is a positive covid-19 in the area under their control, the militants would halt fighting against the Afghan security forces and would allow the health organizations to provide essential aids there.