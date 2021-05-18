Reconciliation Council concerned over tensions in Faryab

AT News

KABUL: The high council for national reconciliation expressed its deepest concerns over the tensions rise in the northern province of Faryab after the government replaced former governor Naqibullah Faiq with Mohammad Daud Laghmani.

Hundreds Faryabies staged rallies on the streets of provincial capital city of Maymana and blocked the paths to the governor’s office. According to some reports, Laghmani was introduced in a military compound located in Maymana.

The high council for national reconciliation council, led by Abdullah Abdullah said in a statement that the demands of people should be met in the appointment of governors and top officials.

The council called on the sides involved in the tensions to solve the dispute via negotiations. A spokesman for the Independent Directorate of Local Governance, Nargis Mohmand Hassanzai said that the new governor has officially begun his work at office.

The tension between the government and Dostum rose after the government replaced Naqibullah Faiq with Daud Laghmani. A member of the Junbish-e-Mili, Atta Mohmmad Faizi said that the government has been trying to embolden the Taliban in the province. “Daued Laghmani is from Laghman. He has links with the Taliban and the government wants to submit us to the Taliban,” he added

In a telephonic message leaked to the media, Dostum ordered his followers to shoot the new governor on head. Some sources quoted by the Pajhwok News Agency said that the government considers to demote the Marshal Rank from Dostum and dismiss his daughter, Rahila Dostum from the Senate Committee.