Reconciliation council to introduce members soon

KABUL: The high council for national reconciliation says it would announce the names of its members “soon”. The council was formed three months ago after election rivals (Ghani and Abdullah) agreed on a political deal, based on which the latter was appointed as chairman of the newly appointed body.

Feraidoon Khozon, spokesman of the council said Saturday that the members would be “introduced soon”.

“Discussions are over on appointing the deputies and members of the leading board. The list is ready and there is a woman as the deputy chairman,” Khozon said.

The council is responsible to run talks with the Taliban.

A source close to Abdullah who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Assadullah Saadati, Farahmand Baber, Hajji Din Mohammad, Abdul Salam Rahimi, Atta Rahman Salim and a woman are Abdullah’s deputies.

The source did not know the name of the woman.

According to the source, former president Karzai, jihadi leaders and powerful political figures are in the leading board. The council will have 100 members.

“This is a good chance at the beginning of the intra-Afghan talks. The council needs to resolutely defend the nation during the talks,” said Gul Rahman Qazi, a political science lecturer.