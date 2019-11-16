Reform process in foreign ministry ‘going on fast’

AT News Report

KABUL: The reform process in the ministry of foreign affairs is “going on fast”, which includes employment, rules and policies, the ministry’s new spokesman Gran Hewad said Saturday.

He said that the diplomatic body was in contacts with Afghan embassy in Tehran to get details over the death of 28 Afghans who died in a traffic accident last week in Iran’s province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

Hewad said in a briefing that the reform process covered appointing, rules, policies and formations and was speedily going on.

He said that reforms were being acted.

According to Hewad, the ministry’s economic section was working on some economic plans to get the country’s economy saved from current situation.

Salahuddin Rabbani resigned as foreign minister last week, saying he could not work with President Ghani because of deep differences.