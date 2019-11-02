Regional countries play important rule in Afghan peace process: Abdullah

AT News Report

KABUL: Addressing the summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah has termed regional countries rule important for peace and stability in Afghanistan, saying that peace and ending the longest war are the priority of the Afghan people.

“The efforts to achieve peace, reach a political settlement to end the war and violence in Afghanistan continues,” Abdullah said, adding, “We are working on strengthening Afghan consensus and look forward to working with all regional and international stakeholders who have helped move the process in the right direction.”

Talking about the Afghan presidential election, Abdullah said the legitimacy of the next government on basis of people’s valid votes is a solid step towards stability and reaching of a peaceful outcome in Afghanistan.

He called regional cooperation a key element of the Afghanistan’s security and economic policies. “We believe that through regional cooperation and thoughtful integration, not only will we identify and seize new opportunities for development and growth across our vast and rich region but we can also overcome the structural impediments and deal with common challenges,” he added.

Abdullah has also emphasized on development of regional trades among the countries, saying that “promoting cooperation in the areas of trade, including implementation of infrastructure projects, creation of favorable conditions for expansion of cross-border trade and air, road and rail freight transportation, can contribute to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan affecting the SCO region as well.”

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) or so called Shanghai Pact is a Eurasian political, economic and security alliance, which was founded on 15th June 2001 in Shanghai by six countries, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.