BMZ-ID 2010 66 562, 2011 65 034, 2013 65 048, 2014 67 885, 2015 67 762, 2016 67 633

Prequalification

Design and Construction of 12 km Gravel Road in Northern Afghanistan

BGL-R-2019-02 Construction of Mazar Dara Road (12 km Gravel)

The existing dirt and thinly graveled road will be upgraded to a standard two-lane carriageway with improved gravel surface with a total length of twelve (12) kilometers. The road is located in Pul-e-Khumri District, Baghlan Province.

Main components of the project are engineering survey, design and construction. These include topographic and geotechnical surveys, traffic counts, geometric and gravel thickness design, design and construction of two-lane carriage ways with a total width of up to 6 meters including associated structures such as side drainage, culverts, retaining walls and washes.

The project is financed by the German Development Bank KfW, in the scope of the German Development Cooperation with Afghanistan and will be implemented through the Regional Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), conditional to actual budget allocation.

Afghan contractors and international contractors with a base in Afghanistan with experience as General Contractors in the design and construction of gravel roads and associated structures – preferably in Northern Afghanistan – are herewith invited to apply for prequalification for the above project. International contractors are explicitly encouraged to form Joint Ventures with national/local contractors.

Tendering will be undertaken according to KfW-Development Bank’s “Guidelines for Procurement of Goods, Works and associated Services in Financial Cooperation with Partner Countries” (August 2016), which can be downloaded at

https://www.kfw-entwicklungsbank.de/Download-Center/PDF-Dokumente-Richtlinien/Vergabe-E.pdf.

Interested contractors shall request the prequalification documents by e-mail from info@ridf-af.org clearly stating “Construction of Mazar Dara Road” in the subject line. The request for the prequalification documents must contain the full name and address of the applicant, including contact telephone and e-mail.

Contractors fulfilling these requirements will be sent the prequalification documents via e-mail.

The deadline for submittal of the completed prequalification documents is 07 September 2020.