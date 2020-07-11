Regional, world states unhappy with Taliban’s violence

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of foreign affairs says that both regional countries and international community are unhappy with what it said “high level” violence by Taliban in Afghanistan.

Geran Hewad, spokesman of the ministry of foreign affairs said Saturday that representatives from regional and world countries participated in meetings held this week to discuss the Afghan peace, adding that the participants called on reduction in violence by Taliban and that the insurgents needed to join the intra-Afghan negotiations.

He said that Kabul was in touch with most of the countries involved in Afghan issues and had asked them to convince Taliban to take necessary, practical and urgent measures for reduction in violence.

Hewad said, but Taliban did not bring any changes in their approach in reduction in violence, but they had also intensified attacks.

The reduction in violence was part of a peace deal signed between Taliban and the United States on February 29th.

The National Security Council said Saturday that at least 23 civilians were killed in Taliban attacks in 16 provinces in the past one week alone. The council said that Taliban continue targeting “innocent civilians”.

National Security Adviser Hamdullah Moheb met with Stefano Pontecorvo, NATO’s newly-appointed senior civilian representative for Afghanistan. Moheb blamed Taliban for postponing peace negotiations with the government by increasing violence.

The intra-Afghan talks were supposed to be held this month.