Registration of presidential candidates to begin today

AT-KABUL: The Independent Election Commission (IEC) says it was to start registration of candidates for April’s presidential election, assuring of all preparations for the process. Six people demanding to run for next year’s presidency, have so far received information packages, according to the commission, who said the process would end on January 2nd.

Some of presidential candidates say that the post of the additionally formed chief executive would remain in the next government, while law analysts call the continuing of the post illegal and unconstitutional, as it was shaped in a “critical condition”.

Prominent figures such as incumbent president Ashraf Ghani, his former national security adviser Hanif Atmar, former Afghan ambassador to New Delhi, Sheida Abdali, former commerce minister Anwarulhaq Ahadi, jihadi figure Ahmad Wali Massoud, Hakim Torsan, Hekmat Khalil Karzai and Noor Rehman Liwal are said to run for presidential race.

Ahadi and another political figure Noorulhaq Olumi are two of six people received information packs from the election commission, said Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi, deputy spokesman of the commission.

Some of the candidates emphasize on the continuing of the chief executive post in the next government, saying the post was established under a political agreement and considering people’s votes, so this should remain in the next administration.

But lawyers dismiss the suggestion, saying the post was shaped against the constitution and just based on an agreement between two frontrunners.

They say the post of chief executive led by Ghani’s rival in the 2014 elections, was still illegal despites efforts to legalize it by bringing amendments in the constitution.

The announcement of preparations for the presidential election comes as some people including foreigners believe the event should be postponed as talks with Taliban over peace is a priority.