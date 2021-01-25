Relatives of MPs who Rejected Budget Draft Lose Govt. Jobs

AT News

KABUL: Relatives of those members of parliament who rejected the budget draft offered by the government for the second time, have been fired from their jobs in government offices, the legislators claim, calling it a way to pressure them to approve the budget.

Parliament Speaker Mir Rahman Rahmani, in the Monday session of the parliament, denounced it as against political and administrative morals through which the government authorities want to take revenge from lawmakers or pressure them to approve the budget for the next Persia Year.

Habib Rahman Pedram, a member of parliament, said that only relatives of those lawmakers who voted against the budget, lost their jobs in government.

Government officials did not comment in response to the allegations, but the MPs have been long accused of using their positions to appoint their relatives in senior government posts.

The parliament rejected twice the government’s budget draft for lots of violations.

Rahmani denied reports over a confrontation between parliament and government on the budget, saying the judgment was hastily and unjustly.

He called on President Ghani to nominate people for ministries that are still led by caretakers.

Ghani fired finance minister Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal on the weekend. Arghandiwal is a former member of Hezb-e-Islami led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, but now backs Abdullah Abdullah.