Relatives to former health minister sentenced to prison for bribery

AT News

KABUL: The Supreme Court says of sentencing three relatives of former public health minister Jawad Osmani to jail for bribery.

Fahim Qawim, spokesman of the Supreme Court, said Wednesday that two cousins of Osmani and his brother were sentenced to jail.

He said that the convicted people should also pay the amount they had received as bribe to government’s treasury.

“Shokram Osmani and Feraidoon Soltani were sentenced to 10 years in prison each,” Qawim said, adding that Hamed Hamidi was sentenced to 30 months in prison while the fourth person was found not guilty and was acquitted.

Qawim said that the convicted people had the chance of appeal in the second tribunal.

Osmani’s relatives were arrested in September 2020 on charges of bribery.

Jamshid Rasouli, spokesman of the attorney general office, said they were arrested after the ministry’s staff filed complaints against them to the attorney general office.

President Ghani fired Jawad Osmani as minister of public health after his relatives were arrested by police. Osmani criticized his dismissal as a “political plot” against himself.

President Ghani has lately ordered police to arrest those who try to smuggle medical equipment to abroad. According to Ghani’s order, smugglers of medical equipment will be sentenced to 20 years in prison.