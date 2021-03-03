Religious Scholar Killed in Kabul

VP Saleh Says his Assassination Plot Foiled

AT News

KABUL: A religious scholar has been shot dead in an unknown armed men attack in Kabul just in some minutes after the First Vice President Amrullah Saleh talked about failed assassination plot to kill him.

Kabul Police confirmed that Faiz Mohammad Fayez, a religious scholar was killed by unknown gunmen on Wednesday morning in 17th PD of Kabul city.

Kabul Police Spokesman, Ferdaws Faramarz informed of an investigation that has launched to find the perpetrators. Mr. Fayez was head of Ulema Council for Kunduz province for several years.

On the other hand, VP Amrullah Saleh said that the National Directorate of Security (NDS) personnel have succeeded to foil Taliban plans to assassinate him.

“The NDS operatives have detected 16 points in my route, where the Taliban planned to plant bombs.”

Two of the arrested culprits confessed to their crimes. “We were assigned to trace the Second Vice President Sarwar Danish and Karim Khalili, Wahdat Islamic Party leader’s routes.”

Mr. Saleh said that the network that has been detained had revealed that they are all those Taliban who worked closely with the Lashkar-e-Taiba and had colluded with them.

Efforts are underway to arrest the leader of the vampire group named Qari Saeed in Kunar province.

It is worth mentioning that the target killings and sticky bomb blast have risen in urban cities in recent months, which mostly civil society activists, religious scholars, journalists and government employees were the main victims.