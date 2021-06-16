Republic, Taliban delegations reach breakthrough in Afghan talks

AT News

KABUL: The negotiating team of the Afghan government and Taliban delegation in Doha reached a breakthrough over preparation and organizing the agendas of the intra-Afghan negotiations.

“Last evening, the two sides’ contact teams held a meeting and discussed the coming negotiations’ organizing and preparations,” said, a member of the Afghan negotiating team, Ghulam Farooq Mujroh.

A spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, Mohammad Naeem also confirmed that the two sides met on Tuesday evening.

The meeting between the two sides comes a day after the European Union stressed on the resumption of the intra-Afghan negotiations.

The U.S. led allied forces are ending their military mission after 20 years of presence in Afghanistan while the violence lingers in an unabated high level. Talking to a press conference after the NATO leaders’ summit, the U.S. President Joe Biden said that there is great consensus among the NATO leaders to continue support to the Afghan forces after pullout.

On June eight, the negotiating teams of the Taliban and government met after a longtime delay in the intra-Afghan negotiations.