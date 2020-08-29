Rescue teams searching for bodies under debris

AT News

KABUL: The government’s rescue teams are still searching for the victims of the recent deadly flooding in Parwan province, north to Kabul three days after the disaster.

Wahida Shahkar, spokeswoman for the provincial governor, said Friday that the teams found five more bodies that the death toll jumped to 110.

She said that 126 people were injured in the early Wednesday’s flash floods in the outskirts of the provincial capital of Charkiar. The dead and injured included women and children, according to Ms. Shahkar, who warned that the number of casualties was rising.

At least 1,000 houses and hundreds of shops on the route of the flood were destroyed or damaged.

Ahmad Tamim Azimi, spokesman of the ministry of national disaster management, said that the rescue teams had accelerated efforts to find the bodies from debris.

“Today, we started distributing of foodstuff and non-foodstuff materials to about 1,100 families. We are working to finish aid distribution to the affected people,” he said.

The torrential rainfall also inflicted casualties and losses on the people in other provinces like Kabul, Kapisa, Wardak, Nangarhar, Logar, Paktia, Paktika, Panjshir, Laghman and Nooristan.

The government data shows that 160 people have died and 250 more wounded by floods across the country.