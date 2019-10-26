Residents of 20 provinces donate 600m Afs to education sector

AT News Report

KABUL: Ministry of Education (MoE) on Saturday has said that residents of 20 provinces have donated 600 million Afs to education sector in the past six months.

The residents of Khost, Daykundi, Kapisa, Maidan Wardak, Sar-e-Pul, Bayan, Panjshir, Samangan, Badghis, Kandahar, Balkh, Nimroz, Kabul, Helmand, Jawzjan, Logar, Herat, Paktia and Paktika provincess donated 662,000,661 Afs to education system, MoE said in a statement.

Statement said that donation comprised of 370 acres of lands, reconstruction of schools, teaching materials and cash which were collected through schools’ councils.

According to the statement, the donation was spent in coordination with the schools’ councils, where transparency was on top.

These donations have initiated by the people to support further improve education system in the provinces.

MoE termed current year “supporting from education,” and the next two years would be named as “decade of education,” the statement mentioned.

The statement said that MoE is committed to education challenges in the period of “decade of education” (next two years).

MoE called on all people to be part of “decade of education,” sending their children to school, protect the schools and observe teaching process to have further achievements, the statement added.

The support for education has come while nearly 3.7 million eligible school children have been deprived of school across the country. Insecurity, family barriers, and some other challenges have been the main reason behind it.