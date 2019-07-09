Resolution of Intra-Afghan Peace Conference; Cycle of violence must stop

AT News Report

KABUL: At end of two-day all-Afghan conference in Doha, Qatar, a very optimistic impression has been come out in framework of a joint resolution to end the cycle of violence against Afghan civilians by stopping attacking public areas.

The third intra-Afghan conference was carried by a group of 17 members of the Taliban who met with at least 60 delegates from Kabul, where they agreed to reduce violence by stopping attacks on “religious centers, schools, hospitals, educational centers, bazaars, water dams and workplaces”.

The agreement came in the form of a resolution prepared by a committee of six members from Kabul and three members from the Taliban.

According to a resolution issued by the Doha conference delegates on Monday late night, the two sides have agreed on the following points to reach a sustainable peace.

• Consensus on all-inclusive Afghan negotiations.

• All Afghans are committed to a united and Islamic country, putting aside all ethnic differences.

• Afghanistan shall not witness another war. The international community, regional and internal elements shall respect Afghans’ values accordingly.

• In order to facilitate effective intra-Afghan talks, the warring parties should avoid threats, revenge and conflicting words and shall use soft words.

• The Doha peace conference participants strongly support the ongoing peace talks in Doha and believe that effective and positive outcome from the talks will benefit Afghanistan.

• Following steps should be taken to build a trust environment for peace and keep the nation safe from the war and its consequences. (a) – Unconditional release of elder, disabled and ill inmates. (b) – Ensuring the safety of public institutions including schools, madrassas, hospitals, markets, water dams, and workplaces. (c) – Respect educational institutions. (d) – Respect and protect the dignity of the people, their life and property and minimize civilian casualties to zero.

• Assuring that women’s rights are ensured in political, social, economic, educational and cultural areas within the framework of Islamic values.

• Agreeing on a roadmap for peace based on the following conditions:

1. Institutionalizing Islamic system in the country.

2. Start of the peace process simultaneously with the accomplishment of all terms and conditions set forth.

3. Monitoring and observation of the peace agreement.

4. Required reforms and support of basic institutions, defense and other institutions which are belonged to Afghans.

5. Repatriation of migrants and return of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

6. Support and assistance from donor countries for a peace agreement based on the new cooperation and relations.

7. Insist during international conferences regarding the assurance of Afghanistan’s peace agreement.

8. Assurance on zero interference from neighboring and regional countries in Afghanistan’s affairs.

• We urge the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the United Nations, the European Union and Afghanistan’s neighboring countries to approve and support the joint resolution of the Intra-Afghan Dialogue Conference on Peace in Doha.