Revoke First Lady’s Afghan Citizenship: MPs

Mrs. Rula Ghani holds Lebanese and Afghan citizenships, and had accused lawmakers of corruption

AT News

KABUL: The members of parliament angrily reacted to the First Lady Rula Ghani’s statements in which she had accused them of corruption. The legislators called her citizenship to be revoked.

Mrs. Ghani, who holds Lebanese and Afghan citizenships, had said last week that the lawmakers “sell votes of confidence”.

The members of parliament called her remarks as “offensive” and called for deprivation of her Afghan citizenship.

“Unfortunately, the First Lady has committed unforgivable disrespect and insult to the real owners of this territory instead of observing the authorities of the legislation power,” Parliament Speaker Mir Rahman Rahmani said.

He said that Mrs. Ghani’s identity and position was still unclear, so the parliament wouldn’t let “irresponsible” to insult the people’s representatives.

Gholam Hossain Naseri, another lawmaker called for legal steps against First Lady’s statements.

“We need to order the government bodies to deprive her from Afghan citizenship since she has disgraced to all the people of Afghanistan. She should visit Afghanistan with her foreign passport and the interior ministry should grant her three-month residency each time.

Habib Rahman Pedram, another member of parliament said that Mrs. Ghani’s remarks should be answered via legal channels.

Lawmaker Aref Rahmani, called her statement “amoral” and “light-headed”, saying that Mrs. Ghani had said insulting words by the force of her husband President Ghani.

According to Rahmani, the First Lady didn’t have legal personality in Afghanistan and her words would hurt the “constructive deal” between government and parliament.

The First Lady had said that corruption and selling of votes of confidence caused parliament’s reputation be downsized.

She had also called President Ghani’s critics as “unwise” people.