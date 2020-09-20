Rising civilian casualties unnerves Karzai

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed deep concerns over the increasing civilian casualties by the recent bombing attacks.

“We have witnessed violence in the country recently that has inflicted casualties on a large number of our country-fellows,” Karzai said Sunday in a statement. “The recent tragic incident in Kunduz, Balkh and Paktika provinces left civilians dead and wounded and made families mourning.”

He strongly condemned the attacks, calling on the Afghans involved in the war to stop immediately fighting and killing innocent people. He called on the government and Taliban to work hard to reach a peace agreement as soon as possible.