Riyadh vows continued effort for peace in Afghanistan

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: A top Saudi diplomat says the oil-rich kingdom and the United Arab Emirates have worked hard to achieve success at the just-concluded Afghan reconciliation talks.

Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi ambassador to the United States, claimed Riyadh and Abu Dhabi had been able to bring together the warring Afghan parties for dialogue on ending the conflict and bringing peace to Afghanistan.

The Saudi Press Agency quoted him as calling Afghanistan an important Islamic country. The kingdom would continue to make every effort to restore security and stability to Afghanistan.

He also promised continued efforts to achieve lasting peace that would help the country move away from war to development and reconstruction.

The talks held in the United Arab Emirates would produce “very positive results by the beginning of next year”, hoped the ambassador, who called the meetings productive. They would help promote intra-Afghan dialogue towards ending the conflict, he said

“Despite obstruction attempts of those who fuel terrorism and conflicts in our region, we will start to see very positive results by the beginning of next year.

“KSA and the UAE share the international community’s desire for peace in Afghanistan, and will continue their efforts towards promoting dialogue and reconciliation. The peace talks held in the UAE will help bring us closer to that goal.” he tweeted.

“We will continue to work with our allies; USA and UAE and others to produce positive results for the brotherly Afghani people in order to find an end to the conflict and establish much needed peace and security in Afghanistan.” he said.