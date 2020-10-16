Home / Latest Updates / Roadside blast kills six civilians in Ghor

Roadside blast kills six civilians in Ghor

AT News

KABUL: A roadside blast of an improvised explosive device in Ghor province killed at least six civilians, officials confirmed Friday.

Spokesman to the Interior Ministry, Tariq Aryan, told reporters on Friday that a vehicle carrying civilians collided with a roadside mine in the Planshahr area of ​​Firuzkuh.

Four civilians were injured, the Interior Ministry says, in another bomb blast in the Samakani district of Paktia province.

Aryan said civilians are and wounded as the Taliban continue to “continue to commit crimes”.

He stated that the Taliban have intensified their offensive in the past day in Zabul, Maidan Wardak, Kandahar and Helmand provinces. Security forces have inflicted heavy casualties on the Taliban as 64 insurgents have been killed and wounded in clashes countrywide.

Meanwhile, local officials in Helmand province say fighting is still going around Lashkargah city and some districts in Helmand province.

Due to blockage of highways, the price of raw materials has increased dramatically and has caused many problems for the displaced and residents of the province.

Amnesty International said yesterday that at least 35,000 people in Helmand had been forced to flee their homes during the conflict in Helmand and should be allowed to leave the city “safely”.

The Taliban have not yet commented.

