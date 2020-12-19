Roadside blast kills two civilians in Helmand

AT News

KABUL: A roadside landmine killed two people and wounded four others in southern Helmand province, provincial officials confirmed on Saturday.

The incident took place in Grishk district after a passenger vehicle hit a Taliban roadside mine, a Spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Tariq Arian said.

A mine that has been planted by the Taliban went off after a private TownAce model vehicle passed the area, according to Mr. Arian.

Mr. Arian termed the use of IED and roadside mines as war crime that often ends up with the killing of civilians.