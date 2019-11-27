Roadside bomb blast kills 15 civilians in Kunduz

AT News

KABUL: At least 15 civilians, all of them guests of a wedding party, were killed and two more were injured on Wednesday afternoon in northeastern Kunduz province, after their car, they were travelling in, was hit by a roadside bomb planted by the militants.

The incident occurred at around 3:00pm local time in an insecure village of Imam Sahib district of the province.

Their car was hit by a Taliban roadside bomb, Esmat Muradi, Provincial Governor Spokesman told Afghanistan Times.

“15 civilians, including seven women, eight children six of them girls, were martyred and two more passengers were injured,” Muradi added.

Kunduz Governor, Abdul Jabar Naemee, in a statement blamed the Taliban for placing the roadside bomb in the area, calling it as a crime against humanity.

The governor said that the Taliban have lost the ability to face security forces and that’s why they militants use civilians as human shield in their attacks and “indiscriminately” use roadside bombs whose victims have mostly been poor villagers.

There is no immediate comment from the Taliban so far.