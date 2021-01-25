Roadside bomb Blast on Kandahar-Herat Highway Kills One

AT News

KABUL: A passenger was killed and seven others were wounded when a vehicle they were traveling in on the Kandahar-Herat highway was hit by a roadside mine.

District Governor of Maiwand of Kandahar province, Obaidullah said that the mine was planted by the militants. The wounded were evacuated to the hospital, he said, expecting the casualties to be increased.

Health Officials at Maiwand hospital say they received seven wounded and their health conditions are not good.

Kandahar Security Officials have confirmed that the security situations alongside Kandahar-Herat Highway in Zeri and Maiwand districts have recently deteriorated.

The violence has sharply surged in Afghanistan as the Taliban and government yet to reach a breakthrough on the ceasefire agreement through ongoing peace talks in Doha of Qatar.