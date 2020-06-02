Roadside bomb kills 7 workers in Kunduz

AT News

KABUL: At least seven laborers were killed when a roadside bomb hit their vehicle in the northern province of Kunduz, provincial officials confirmed.

The incident took place late Monday in Jangal Bashi area of the Khan Abad district, provincial spokesman Esmatollah Moradi said.

Another six people, Moradi said, were injured.

“Two of the wounded were in stable condition and were hospitalized at the district medical facility, but four of them with serious injuries were transported to the provincial hospital in Kunduz city,” he said, referring to the provincial capital with the same name.

Moradi blamed the attack on Taliban insurgents, arguing that the area the incident occurred is under insurgents’ control.

Taliban have not commented on the accusation and no other terrorist group such as Daesh that is behind many attacks across the country have not claimed responsibility for Kunduz bombing.

Separately, provincial police spokesman Hejratollah Akbari, said that the victims were residents of Argo district of Badakhshan who were in Kunduz for laboring. He said the bodies were handed over to their families.

Provincial officials accuse Taliban militants of frequent bombing along the roads leading to Kunduz city.

Meanwhile, three civilians were killed and four more injured in a similar incident in Sar-e-Pul province in the north, provincial officials said Tuesday.

Noor Aqa Faizi, a provincial police officer, said that the incident happened in the Aqtash neighborhood of the provincial capital and all the dead and injured were members of the same family.

Faizi blamed Taliban for placing the roadside bomb to target security forces, but the victims were all innocent civilians.

Taliban did not immediately comment.