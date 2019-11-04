Roadside bomb kills eight civilians including four children in Baghlan

AT News Report

KABUL: At least eight civilians, including four children were killed in a roadside bombing in northern Baghlan province, official said on Monday.

A roadside mine went off at around 9:00am local time in Aka Khil area of Dand-e-Shahabudin district, in which eight civilians, including four children and two women were embraced martyrdom, Jawid Basharat, Provincial Police Spokesman said.

According to him, six others including four children and a woman had received injuries in the incident.

“They were on their way when their vehicle blew up by the planted mine,” he added.

This comes as recently nine children embraced martyrdom and another received injures after a mine planted by the terrorist went off as they were walking toward school in northern Takhar province.

The incident occurred on Saturday in Taheriha village of Darqad district, said Provincial Police Spokesman, Khalil Aseer, adding, the roadside mine was planted by the Taliban militants.

Furthermore, seven civilians have been killed after a roadside mine triggered their vehicle in southern Paktika province. Provincial Governor’s Spokesman, Shah Mahmood Aryan said the incident took place in Sar-e-Hawza district of Paktika.