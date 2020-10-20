Roadside bomb kills five policemen in Nimroz

AT News

KABUL: At least five police officers were killed by a roadside bomb in the southwestern province of Nimroz, provincial officials confirmed.a

The incident took place on Tuesday in the Kang district, Bahram Haqmal, a provincial official said.

Two more officers were injured in this attack that targeted their vehicle while on patrol, according to Haqmal.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the bombing, but such attacks are usually blamed on Taliban militants.

The insurgent group has active and wide presence in Nimroz province.