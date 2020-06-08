Roadside bomb kills teenager in Paktika

AT News

KABUL: A 13 years old boy was killed and another one wounded after their motorbike hit a roadside bomb in Matakhan district of southeastern Paktika province, security officials said.

Provincial police spokesman, Shah Mahmood Aryan said the incident occurred on Monday morning in Sayedo village of Mata-Khan.

No militant group, including the Taliban has so thus far claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Earlier, the UN Assistant Mission in Afghanistan expressed concerns over the intensification of the civilians’ casualties inflicted in the IED’s planted by the Taliban.

Paktika is among insecure provinces in southeastern Afghanistan, where the Taliban and Haqqani Network have a slight strong presence.