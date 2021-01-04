Roadside bomb kills two police in Nangarhar

AT News

KABUL: A roadside bomb targeting a local police chief killed two security forces and wounded three others in the eastern Nangarhar province, provincial officials said.

Provincial Governor Office said that the explosion occurred on Monday morning in PD 4th of Jalalabad city. The blast was set to target the local police for Chaparhar district of the province, officials added.

No one immediately asserted the responsibility for the attack. But the government blames the Taliban for the unclaimed attacks including the targeted killings of a string of high-profile media professionals and activists.

It is worth mentioning that a security force was wounded in a magnetic bomb explosion in the Kart-e-Naw area of Kabul.

Talking to the members of the parliament on Monday, the ministry of interior, Massoud Andarabi blamed the Taliban for the unclaimed attacks of targeted killings and magnetic bombs, saying that the militants are involved in these attacks.