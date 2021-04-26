Roadside bomb leaves former district chief dead

AT News

KABUL: A former district chief for Ghulran district in western Herat province was killed in a roadside bomb shortly after he handed over the responsibility to the newly appointed district head, officials said on Monday.

Provincial Governor, Abdul Wahid Qatali said that the incident took place on Sunday night in Qashawari area of Ghulram, in which Abdul Ghani Noori, whose duty was just terminated, got killed alongside a military officer and three others wounded.

According to Qatali, the former district chief was on his way to the provincial capital city of Herat while the incident occurred.

Herat is one of the insecure provinces in the west of Afghanistan, where the Taliban are slightly active, conducting attacks against the security forces.