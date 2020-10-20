Home / Latest Updates / Rocket attacks on Kunar by Pakistan draw Karzai’s ire

Rocket attacks on Kunar by Pakistan draw Karzai’s ire

admin October 20, 2020 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 142 Views

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned rocket and artillery attacks by Pakistani army on the border province of Kunar.

The attacks inflected casualties on the Kunar resident.

Karzai called the attacks a violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and against all international norms and principles.

He called on Islamabad to stop violence and cooperate with Afghans by establishing peaceful and civilized relations.

Karzai wished paradise for the dead and swift recovery for the wounded.

About admin

Check Also

Afghan forces kill 25 Taliban rebels in Helmand, Nimroz

AT News KABUL: The Afghan security forces have killed at least 25 Taliban militants in …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved