Rocket attacks on Kunar by Pakistan draw Karzai’s ire

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned rocket and artillery attacks by Pakistani army on the border province of Kunar.

The attacks inflected casualties on the Kunar resident.

Karzai called the attacks a violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and against all international norms and principles.

He called on Islamabad to stop violence and cooperate with Afghans by establishing peaceful and civilized relations.

Karzai wished paradise for the dead and swift recovery for the wounded.