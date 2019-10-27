Russia deploys S-300 missile system to border with Afghanistan

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: One S-300 anti-aircraft missile system has been deployed to Tajikistan for the first time, reports RBC news agency, citing its source close to the Russian Defense Ministry. A second source close to the Ministry confirmed the deployment of the missile system to the border with Afghanistan.

“This is the first S-300 missile system, which will be deployed on the border with Afghanistan, where the International Security Assistance Force operates,” said one of the sources, noting that in Central Asia, the S-300 is deployed only in Kazakhstan.

According to the source, the S-300 will be deployed in Tajikistan to provide air defense of the Russian 201st Military Base.

Earlier, the S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and the Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery weapon system were delivered from Russia to Serbia for the second phase of the Russian-Serbian air defense exercise Slavic Shield 2019, which is held on October 23-29. The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the S-400 and Pantsir-S would participate in the military drills abroad for the first time.

On October 24, a video of the unloading of the S-400 and Pantsir-S missile systems at the Batajnica Air Base in Serbia was published by the Russian news agency Ruptly.