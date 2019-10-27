Home / Latest Updates / Russia deploys S-300 missile system to border with Afghanistan

Russia deploys S-300 missile system to border with Afghanistan

admin October 27, 2019 Latest Updates, World Leave a comment 55 Views

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: One S-300 anti-aircraft missile system has been deployed to Tajikistan for the first time, reports RBC news agency, citing its source close to the Russian Defense Ministry. A second source close to the Ministry confirmed the deployment of the missile system to the border with Afghanistan.

“This is the first S-300 missile system, which will be deployed on the border with Afghanistan, where the International Security Assistance Force operates,” said one of the sources, noting that in Central Asia, the S-300 is deployed only in Kazakhstan.

According to the source, the S-300 will be deployed in Tajikistan to provide air defense of the Russian 201st Military Base.

Earlier, the S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and the Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery weapon system were delivered from Russia to Serbia for the second phase of the Russian-Serbian air defense exercise Slavic Shield 2019, which is held on October 23-29. The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the S-400 and Pantsir-S would participate in the military drills abroad for the first time.

On October 24, a video of the unloading of the S-400 and Pantsir-S missile systems at the Batajnica Air Base in Serbia was published by the Russian news agency Ruptly.

About admin

Check Also

Analysts accuse govt. of political treatment with militia commander

AT News Report KABUL: Some political analysts and members of parliament accuse the government of …

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved