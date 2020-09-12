Home / Latest Updates / Russia hopes intra-Afghan talks result peace

Russia hopes intra-Afghan talks result peace

September 12, 2020

AT News

KABUL: Russian Federation welcomes the beginning of peace negotiations between the government of Afghanistan and Taliban, hoping this to be the beginning of peace in the war-hit country.

“We hope this meeting be the beginning of a peace across Afghanistan,” said Zamir Kabulov, President Putin’s special envoy for Afghanistan.

Kabulov has attended the opening ceremony of the negotiations in Qatar.

The Taliban met with a number of politicians from Kabul including former president Hamid Karzai last year in Moscow, where they discussed ways for peace.

Tens of diplomats from different counties have attended the opening ceremony of the intra-Afghanistan talks in Qatar.

