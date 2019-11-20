Russia hopes intra-Afghan talks will be held before year-end

A date for the meeting has not been agreed on yet, because China has problems with coordinating the list of participants from Kabul, Zamir Kabulov informed.

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Russia expects the intra-Afghan meeting in Beijing to be held before the end of this year, Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov told TASS on Wednesday.

“Yes, we believe that this can happen in the immediate future, perhaps, this month. I am ready to participate,” the envoy added.

He added that a date for the meeting had not been agreed on yet, because China had problems with coordinating the list of participants from Kabul, he added.

In October, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said that Beijing would provide comprehensive support for a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan and facilitate dialogue between all parties involved in that process. On November 11, Geng Shuang informed that China was preparing a platform for intra-Afghan negotiations on its territory.

The previous intra-Afghan meetings were hosted by Moscow and Doha. A delegation of the Qatar-based political office of the Taliban group (outlawed in Russia) took part in the talks.