Home / Latest Updates / Russia intends to send more arms to Afghanistan

Russia intends to send more arms to Afghanistan

admin April 6, 2021 Latest Updates, World Leave a comment 341 Views

AT News

KABUL: The Russian Federation is ready to provide Afghans with more weapons and arms with no charge, the country’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

In an interview with an Indian newspaper, Lavrov also said that the arm donation would be provided to Afghan army.

“Under a state agreement between Moscow and Kabul, Russia has been donating arms to Afghanistan for several years and we are now ready to increase the donation,” Lavrov said.

The Russian top diplomat hoped that Afghan army empowers more to fight against terrorist groups.Russia hosted a conference on Afghan peace last month for the third time since the US and Taliban signed a peace agreement in February 2020 to demands Washington to withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan by May 1.

About admin

Check Also

Govt., political parties offer different peace plans

AT News KABUL: The high reconciliation council says that they are evaluating different plans prepared …

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved