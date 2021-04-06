Russia intends to send more arms to Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: The Russian Federation is ready to provide Afghans with more weapons and arms with no charge, the country’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

In an interview with an Indian newspaper, Lavrov also said that the arm donation would be provided to Afghan army.

“Under a state agreement between Moscow and Kabul, Russia has been donating arms to Afghanistan for several years and we are now ready to increase the donation,” Lavrov said.

The Russian top diplomat hoped that Afghan army empowers more to fight against terrorist groups.Russia hosted a conference on Afghan peace last month for the third time since the US and Taliban signed a peace agreement in February 2020 to demands Washington to withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan by May 1.