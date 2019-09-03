Russia to guarantee US-Taliban peace deal

AT News Report

KABUL: Russian Federation is ready to sign the peace deal between the United States and Taliban as a guarantor, a senior Russian diplomat said Tuesday.

Zamir Kabulov, Special Envoy of President Vladimir Putin to Afghanistan has also said that the US withdrawal would help Afghanistan to head towards stability.

The United States and Taliban have reportedly reached an agreement, with Washington’s envoy Zalmay Khalilzad saying that 5,400 US soldiers would leave five military bases in Afghanistan within 135 days from the signing of the deal.

Kabulov has said that some other countries would join Russia to sign the deal as guarantors, Tasnim News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Kabulov has said that the US military presence gives a pretext to Taliban to carry out attacks in Afghanistan. He added that the withdrawal of the US would take the excuse from insurgents to keep attacking Afghan cities.

Last week, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova also announced her country’s readiness to sign the peace deal as a guarantor.

The US withdrawal has been always the main point Taliban emphasize in negotiations with Khalilzad. The militants are asked by the United States not to let international terrorist groups use Afghanistan as a safe haven to threaten its and its allies’ security.