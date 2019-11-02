Russia wants Iran inclusion in Afghan peace negotiations

AT News Report

KABUL: The Russian government emphasizes that Iran should be included in the quadrilateral format for Afghan peace talks.

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, said in an interview that Moscow wants Iran be included in the format of Russia, China and the United States on peace negotiations of Afghanistan. He called Iran’s inclusion a hopeful matter, saying that Pakistan was recently included.

Political analysts are also optimistic to Iran’s inclusion in the Afghan peace efforts, saying it would be a good chance for Tehran to play its role on Afghanistan and regional issues.

But Tehran seems not interested in joining the US, Russia, China and Pakistan group on Afghan peace efforts.

“Russia is interested in Iran’s inclusion in the US, Russia and China’s efforts over peace in Afghanistan. Our negotiations with the US are continuing and Pakistan also recently joined us,” said Lavrov.