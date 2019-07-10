Russia welcomes result of Doha all-Afghan talks

AT News Report

KABUL: Moscow on Wednesday has welcomed all-Afghan talks in Doha, Qatar, held for two days 7th and 8th July with participations of over 60 Afghan delegates with Taliban negotiators to end decades long conflict, and Russia hoped that it would lay the foundation for the future reconciliation agreement in Afghanistan

“Russia supports the results of the Second Inter-Afghan Dialogue Conference held in Doha on July 7-8,” Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

“It was basically a continuation of the conversation between representatives of a broad range of Afghanistan’s socio-political forces, including the armed opposition, which was started last February, and is aimed at launching a peace process in that country as soon as possible,” she added.

“We are satisfied that the participants at the Doha meeting adopted a final statement reflecting their intention to steadily move towards an inter-Afghanistan peace,” Zakharova said in the statement.

Moscow has repeatedly stressed that the inter-Afghan dialogue “reflects the principle of an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process that was broadly approved by the international community.”

“In Afghanistan’s current reality, such meetings are the only viable channel of communication not only for the confronting sides of the conflict but also for the key political forces of the IRA, without which it will hardly be possible to achieve durable peace,” she said in the statement.

She said that they hope communication will lay the foundation for a future peace agreement and will more clearly outline the contours of the post-conflict arrangement in Afghanistan.

Former President, Hamid Karzai also supported the results of a two-day meeting between Afghan politicians and Taliban representatives in Qatar called intra-Afghan dialogue.

“I welcome the positive results of the Afghan peace meeting in Doha. The return of peace to Afghanistan is only possible when the Afghans decide their future through the intra-Afghan dialogue,” he said.

An Intra-Afghan meeting in Doha, the capital of Qatar, called for decline in violence, release of elder, sick inmates, allowing women the rights of education and work within Islamic teaching and seeking support and assistance of international community in post-peace era.

In a joint statement, all participants agreed that achieving sustainable, throughout and a dignified peace which is the demand of the Afghan people was only possible via inclusive Afghan negotiations.